Protester Injured By Salem Police Awarded $1 Million In Lawsuit

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A jury has awarded a 2020 protester more than $1 million in a lawsuit she filed against the city of Salem accusing officers of violating her civil rights.

Eleaqia McCrae, a Black woman, sued the city and the Salem Police Department in 2020, also accusing police of intentionally targeting Black people with deadly force during the protest following the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Statesman Journal reported on Monday that a jury found McCrae proved that Officer Robert Johnston shot her in the eye and chest, and violated her “Fourth Amendment right not to be subjected to excessive force.”

Salem officials said they appreciated the jury’s work and respect their verdict.