Protest Planned For Tonight In Portland

Aug 10, 2020 @ 3:51pm
Courtesy: KGW

A small group gathered earlier today as leaders from the Black Lives Matter movement held a small rally to promote tonight’s protest. Several people spoke including activist Demetria Hester

She leads Mothers United for Black Lives Matter and is a regular presence at Portland protests against anti-Black racism and police violence. She was arrested at last nights protest. Sandy Hudson with the National Black Lives Matter Movement also spoke to the crowd today.

Organizers promoted tonight’s march that is to gather at Alberta Park around 8pm, and is scheduled to start moving around 9pm.

