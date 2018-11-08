Protest Ordinance Heads to Council
By Mike Turner
Nov 7, 2018 @ 6:19 PM

Portland Ore – Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposed ordinance to manage potentially violent protests will have its first hearing Thursday. The ordinance gives the police commissioner the power to limit where and when groups can protest if they’ve been violent in the past. Police would also be allowed to make arrests before violence starts if demonstrators ignore restrictions. Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw says it might help curb violent clashes between groups of protesters in Portland, and to help police keep innocent bystanders safe while letting protesters exercise their right to free speech.

