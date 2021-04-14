Protest, Fire and Arrest at Portland Police Association Offices

      Breaking News
Apr 14, 2021 @ 5:06am

PORTLAND, Ore–Protesters tried to set fire to the Portland Police Union headquarters and for a second straight night, a riot was declared. Authorities say about 100 people showed up…and someone lit a fire in a garbage can outside the building. Someone also used accelerant on the wood frame around the door of the building  that was also set on fire.  Portland fire came to put out the fires. Officers say the group also shot fireworks at the building on North Lombard…as the crowd blocked traffic at Denver Avenue. The protesters dispersed around 11 pm. Police say the group was part of a direct action event that started at Kenton Park earlier in the night. Alma Raven -Guido was arrested and charged with Arson II.

