Protest/Counter Protests Going on Now In Downtown Portland

Portland, Oregon-A protest and counter-protest are going on now in downtown Portland. An offshoot of Patriot Prayer is planning a #HIMTOO rally at Terry Schrunk Plaza. Rose City Antifa is also there with counter-protest at the same time. Police have a heavy presence in the area and say people should expect traffic disruptions.

On Wednesday city commissioners voted against Mayor Wheeler’s proposal that would have allowed him to determine when, where and how long protests could take place in an effort to control violent protests in Portland.

Posted from the official Patriot Prayer Facebook page:

“Patriot Prayer has NO scheduled events this weekend. Anyone attending any events will be doing so as a private citizen and NOT as a member of Patriot Prayer. ”

The Portland Police Bureau would like to inform the public there is a demonstration and counter-demonstration planned for Saturday, November 17, 2018, in the area of Terry Schrunk Plaza, located in the 1200 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue. Demonstration activity is scheduled to begin at approximately 1:00 p.m.

The intent of law enforcement during this and all demonstration events is to provide a safe environment for all participants, non-participants, and community members while ensuring the peaceful exercise of the First Amendment. To this end, there will be a law enforcement presence in the area of the demonstration. Persons attending any of the events should not bring any weapons or items that can be used as weapons to any of the events.

PPB wants to remind the public of the following Portland City Codes and Federal regulations concerning Federal Property:

*The City of Portland has specific conduct rules and laws that apply to parks: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/citycode/?c=28627 including a specific prohibition on the possession of weapons in parks: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/citycode/article/641629

* There also are specific conduct rules and laws that apply to Federal facilities and properties, such as Terry Schrunk Plaza. Rules and laws related to Federal property may be located at https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/CFR-2011-title41-vol3/pdf/CFR-2011-title41-vol3-part102-id987.pdf and https://www.dhs.gov/fps-visitors

Incidents that threaten life, safety or property will be investigated thoroughly. People who participate in illegal behavior, including acts of physical violence, may be subject to immediate arrest or citation on Saturday, or at a later time after additional investigation.

The Police Bureau attempts to work with all event organizers to establish an environment where community members may safely practice their First Amendment Rights of speech and assembly. The Police Bureau encourages:

* Event organizers to communicate with liaison officers so the Police Bureau is aware of the needs and intentions of the groups represented by the respective organizers;

* People who observe suspicious items or activity or are aware of incidents that place a person’s life, safety or property in danger should contact police in person or by calling 9-1-1 if you can; text 9-1-1 if you can’t. Texts to 9-1-1 cannot include emoticons, emoji’s, pictures, or videos;

* People near others who are preparing to or in the act of committing criminal behavior are encouraged to separate themselves from the group and notify police; and

* Listen to and adhere to directions provided by the Police Bureau’s public address vehicle. The announcements provide important information about officers’ observations, what actions demonstrators and counter-demonstrators must take and what action the Police Bureau may take.

The Police Bureau encourages road users to be aware of the potential for traffic interruptions and to plan for alternate routes in and around Downtown Portland on Saturday. People engaged in demonstration march activity should remain on sidewalks and obey traffic laws.

The Police Bureau reminds community members that demonstrations generally do not require any permit from the City of Portland; however, any event held in the street and/or sidewalk, such as runs, walks, marches, parades or bicycle races must have a permit granted by the City of Portland. Additionally, event organizers are encouraged to work with the City of Portland to ensure a safe event for participants and non-participants.

To learn more about the permitting process or to file a request for a permit, please visit the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Special Events page at https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/?c=29979

The Bureau has been collaborating with law enforcement and public safety partners to ensure that public safety is the top priority for all participants and community members. Law enforcement and public safety partners may include, but are not limited to the following agencies:

* Portland Police Bureau

* Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

* Gresham Police Department

* Port of Portland Police Department

* Federal Protective Service

* Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office

* Portland Fire & Rescue

The Portland Police Bureau intends to share pertinent information with the community on the day of the events through its main Twitter account: @PortlandPolice

The Portland Police Bureau’s Directive, 0635.10 Crowd Management/Crowd Control can be found at: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/649358

Anyone with information about criminal behavior being planned prior to this event, or observes criminal behavior during this event, or learns of it after this event, is asked to share it by email to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.