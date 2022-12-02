Protest Against The China’s “Zero Covid” Tyranny Plague The Country

While protests continued in the more free “Special Administrative Region” of Hong Kong, Chinese police in major cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, worked to put an end to protests that had been intensifying across the country since last week. Videos from the country have emerged in recent days showing both angry protesters and the attempted police crackdown, with protesters overturning tents at the nucleic acid testing site in Guangzhou City Monday. Are the protests in China a sign of a greater upheaval? For more information, Lars speaks with Jake Werner, who is a research fellow with the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.