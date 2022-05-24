Protection Order Filed Against Pierce County Sheriff

      Breaking News
May 24, 2022

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – An attorney representing a Black newspaper carrier who is suing Pierce County and Sheriff Ed Troyer has filed a temporary anti-harassment protection order against the sheriff.

The order, filed by attorney Vonda Sargent, went into effect Monday.

Sargent alleges that Troyer followed Sedrick Altheimer on several occasions while he was driving his paper route.

The order says Troyer is restrained from contacting Altheimer, following him, or being within 500 feet of his home or workplace.

Troyer’s attorney, John Sheeran, told KING 5 that “Sheriff Troyer has not done anything to warrant the court entering an anti-harassment order.”

