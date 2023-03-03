Protecting Youth or Ignoring Parental Rights?

Should youth facilities be able to hide runaway kids from their parents because they don’t agree with their choice of gender?Washington State Senate Republicans, led by John Braun, have expressed concern over Senate Bill 5599, passed by the Senate Democrats. The bill allows youth facilities to withhold the location of runaway children from their parents if the children claim to be seeking “protected health services” such as gender counseling or puberty-blocking treatments. The bill also permits children between 13 and 18 years old to stay at licensed youth shelters or host homes without their parents’ knowledge for an unspecified period while receiving gender-related services. The bill prohibits gender-affirming surgery without parental consent. The vote was along party lines. For more information, Lars speaks with Sen. John Braun.