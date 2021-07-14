Prosecutors Say Deputy Involved Shooting Was Justified

Prosecutors weigh in on the actions of a sheriff’s deputy in Clark County. He shot and killed an unarmed driver on February 4th.
5 prosecutors from across Washington state decided that the Clark County Sheriff’s deputy was trying to protect himself and other deputies, when he shot and killed 30-year-old Jenoah Donald.
The incident began with a traffic stop for a broken tail light in Hazel Dell. Deputies say Donald refused to get out of the car. There was a struggle between him and the deputy. The deputy fired his gun twice, striking Donald once in his head.
Donald’s family says they’re disappointed about the prosecutors’ decision. They’ve called on the deputies to resign.
Last month, they announced plans to sue Clark County.