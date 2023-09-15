Prosecutors In DC Election Case Seek Order Barring Former President Trump’s ‘Inflammatory,’ ‘Intimidating’ Comments

FILE – Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, at a Department of Justice office in Washington. Federal prosecutors in the case charging Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election are seeking an order that would restrict the former president from “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge. Smith’s team said in a motion filed Friday, Sept. 15, that such a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential jurors. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors in the case charging Donald Trump with scheming to overturn the 2020 presidential election are seeking an order that would restrict the former president from “inflammatory” and “intimidating” comments about witnesses, lawyers and the judge.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a motion filed Friday that such a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential jurors.

A Trump spokesperson said prosecutors were “corruptly and cynically continuing to attempt to deprive President Trump of his First Amendment rights.”