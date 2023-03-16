Proposed Law to Tackle Catalytic Converter Theft

Senator Jeff Wilson’s proposal to tackle catalytic converter theft will be reviewed during the Senate Law and Justice Committee’s hearing and will continue to be considered throughout the remainder of the 2023 legislative session. The proposed Senate Bill 5740 aims to target the crime rings responsible for catalytic converter theft, focusing on those who purchase stolen converters for their precious-metal content. The proposed bill takes a unique approach to address Washington State’s fastest-growing crime. For more information, Lars speaks with Jeff Wilson on NW Show; take a listen below.