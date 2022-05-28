      Weather Alert

Proposed Ballot Measure Calls For Lawmakers With Unexcused Absences To Be Disqualified From Re-election

May 28, 2022 @ 9:01am
Members of the Oregon Senate meet Dec. 13, 2021, during a special session of the Legislature, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

SALEM – Oregon’s public sector unions are calling for a ballot measure that would limit the ability of the minority party in the Legislature to use walkouts to block legislation. The proposal calls for a lawmaker who is marked unexcused by a chamber’s presiding officer 10 or more times in a single legislative session, to be barred under the state Constitution from seeking re-election. To qualify for the November ballot, state elections officials will need to determine that at least 149,360 signatures submitted are from registered Oregon voters.

