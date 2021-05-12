      Weather Alert

Property Owners In Laurelhurst Can’t Sell Due To Homeless Campers

May 12, 2021 @ 1:23pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Living next to Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland used to be a selling point for realtors.  Not anymore.

Homeless have taken over a large part on the fringes of the park between Southeast 36th and 39th.  Some have illegally moved into the park.

Neighbors are beside themselves.  Typically these days, the only people buying homes in the neighborhood are out of state.  One couple lost nearly $10,000 in earnest money when they found out too late their neighbors would be a large homeless camp and reneged on the deal.

TAGS
homeless homeless camp Laurelhurst Park Portland Real Estate
Popular Posts
TriMet Driver Shot & Killed In North Portland Apartment
74 Sickened In COVID-19 Outbreak At Salem Church
The Man Beaten By ANTIFA For Daring To Drive Near Them Now Fears He’s A Marked Man
SE Portland House Party Ends In Fatal Shooting
OHA: 611 More Breakthrough Cases, 8 Breakthrough Deaths