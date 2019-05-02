Propane BBQ Blamed for Deadly Van Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a Portland van fire that killed two people Monday was caused by a propane barbecue that was being used as a heat source.

Portland Fire & Rescue says authorities responded to the fire at North Vancouver Way and Northeast Middlefield Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. and found a woman and man dead inside a vehicle.

Nearby residents told authorities that there were signs that people had been living in the van for the previous two weeks. Authorities say a cyclist who saw the flames Monday tried to alert anyone inside but the flames were too intense.

The names of the people killed haven’t been released.