Propane BBQ Blamed for Deadly Van Fire
By Grant McHill
|
May 2, 2019 @ 2:16 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a Portland van fire that killed two people Monday was caused by a propane barbecue that was being used as a heat source.

Portland Fire & Rescue says authorities responded to the fire at North Vancouver Way and Northeast Middlefield Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. and found a woman and man dead inside a vehicle.

Nearby residents told authorities that there were signs that people had been living in the van for the previous two weeks. Authorities say a cyclist who saw the flames Monday tried to alert anyone inside but the flames were too intense.

The names of the people killed haven’t been released.

