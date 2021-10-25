      Weather Alert

Proof Of Vax Or Negative COVID-19 Test Now Required For King County Restaurants

Oct 25, 2021 @ 10:35am
A man gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Natick, Mass. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

SEATTLE (AP) – Beginning Monday proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 will be required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters or entertainment venues in Washington state’s most populous county.

King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan had announced the new requirements to enter certain indoor and outdoor establishments, citing hospitalizations and deaths because of the contagious delta variant.

The Seattle Times reports this requirement is similar to policies in New York, San Francisco and New Orleans, as well as Washington’s Clallam and Jefferson counties.

Public health officials plan to review the policy in six months.

