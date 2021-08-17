Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test To be Required To Enter Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore. – Starting August 25th, you must be vaccinated to attend a Portland Thorns or Portland Timbers soccer match.
If you can’t provide proof of that, the teams say you can provide proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours of kickoff.
Acceptable forms of proof include a vaccination card or a picture of one.
Masks must also be worn by anyone 5 and older in all areas of Providence Park other than in seats.
