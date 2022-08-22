KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Prolific Vandalism Suspect In Portland Turns Himself In

August 22, 2022 1:30PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who police say is responsible for graffiti that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage over the past four years across the city is behind bars.

22-year-old Emile Laurent turned himself into police on Monday morning.  He was wanted on a felony warrant after a search warrant in late spring turned up a bag of evidence at his residence.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has charged Laurent with six counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and 19 counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.  A grand jury has indicted him on all 25 counts.

Prosecutors say Laurent tagged buildings and structures including city property with “TENDO”, believed to be short for “Nintendo”.

The Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team has been investigating him since February following complaints from the community.

The following is a pending list of locations and the damages.

Location  Damages 
The Oregon Leather Company off of Southwest 2nd Avenue $250
Embassy Suites off of Southwest 3rd Avenue $300
American Medical Response off of Southwest 2nd Avenue $6,000
Home Forward off of Southwest 10th Avenue $350
Public Storage off of North Gantenbein Avenue $5,750
Adaptive Construction off of North Hancock Street $1,130
Sherwin Williams off of North Russell Street $855
Central City Concern off of Northwest Davis Street $350
Food Cart Pod off of Southwest Ankeny Street Pending
Portland General Electric off of Southeast Division Pending
Fe Bennett off of Northeast Broadway Street $2,700
Bartur Foods off of Southeast 10th Avenue $200
Property of the Oregon Department of Transportation (various locations) $450
Property of the City of Portland (various locations) $1,650
TOTAL $19,985
