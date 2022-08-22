Prolific Vandalism Suspect In Portland Turns Himself In

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who police say is responsible for graffiti that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage over the past four years across the city is behind bars.

22-year-old Emile Laurent turned himself into police on Monday morning. He was wanted on a felony warrant after a search warrant in late spring turned up a bag of evidence at his residence.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has charged Laurent with six counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and 19 counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. A grand jury has indicted him on all 25 counts.

Prosecutors say Laurent tagged buildings and structures including city property with “TENDO”, believed to be short for “Nintendo”.

The Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team has been investigating him since February following complaints from the community.

The following is a pending list of locations and the damages.