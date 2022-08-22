Prolific Vandalism Suspect In Portland Turns Himself In
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who police say is responsible for graffiti that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage over the past four years across the city is behind bars.
22-year-old Emile Laurent turned himself into police on Monday morning. He was wanted on a felony warrant after a search warrant in late spring turned up a bag of evidence at his residence.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has charged Laurent with six counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and 19 counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. A grand jury has indicted him on all 25 counts.
Prosecutors say Laurent tagged buildings and structures including city property with “TENDO”, believed to be short for “Nintendo”.
The Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team has been investigating him since February following complaints from the community.
The following is a pending list of locations and the damages.
|Location
|Damages
|The Oregon Leather Company off of Southwest 2nd Avenue
|$250
|Embassy Suites off of Southwest 3rd Avenue
|$300
|American Medical Response off of Southwest 2nd Avenue
|$6,000
|Home Forward off of Southwest 10th Avenue
|$350
|Public Storage off of North Gantenbein Avenue
|$5,750
|Adaptive Construction off of North Hancock Street
|$1,130
|Sherwin Williams off of North Russell Street
|$855
|Central City Concern off of Northwest Davis Street
|$350
|Food Cart Pod off of Southwest Ankeny Street
|Pending
|Portland General Electric off of Southeast Division
|Pending
|Fe Bennett off of Northeast Broadway Street
|$2,700
|Bartur Foods off of Southeast 10th Avenue
|$200
|Property of the Oregon Department of Transportation (various locations)
|$450
|Property of the City of Portland (various locations)
|$1,650
|TOTAL
|$19,985