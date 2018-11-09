Program to Allows Visitors Past Airport Security at SeaTac
By Grant McHill
Nov 9, 2018 @ 1:22 PM

SEATTLE (AP) – The Port of Seattle, the governing body over Seattle’s seaport and airport, is launching a new pilot program that will allow visitors past security at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport without a boarding pass.

Port officials say local residents can apply for the SEA Visitor Pass pilot program starting this week. It will be the first time in 17 years that someone without a ticket can access areas of the airport beyond security.

The port said in a release that the opportunity to “wave goodbye at the airport gate as someone boarded a plane” or “get a bite to eat with a traveler on a layover” is back.

The pilot program will run through Dec. 14.

The port says it will study the feasibility of continuing the program – if it is successful – permanently.

