Production Stops on Marshmallow Peeps — But There Are Plenty for Easter
It wouldn’t be Easter without Peeps — those pastel sugar-coated, marshmallow chicks that fill baskets every year. But while Just Born, the Pennsylvania-based candy company which makes the sticky sweets, has temporarily shuttered due to COVID-19, the company assures everyone that their Peeps are safe. That’s because this year’s supply of Easter peeps was already produced and shipped to stores before the company closed down.
Just Born, which also produces Mike and Ikes and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews, expects to reopen April 7.