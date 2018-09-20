Produce Prank? Ewww

A man dropped his pants in a Virginia supermarket and began rubbing produce on his buttocks before returning the items to the shelf. He, of course, was caught on camera by a disgusted fellow shopper. Workers called 911 to alert police. The suspect, Michael Johnson, was arrested at the store. He was charged with indecent exposure and destruction of property. Police said the supermarket had to destroy several pallets of produce due to possible contamination.

