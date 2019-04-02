Probation for Fake Cop

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A 21-year-old man who pretended he was a police officer when he confronted two women by the side of a Portland street after they pulled over so one of them could urinate has been sentenced to probation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ibrahim Seraphin pleaded no contest to criminally impersonating a police officer and menacing after he pulled out a police-style vest and pointed a replica firearm at the women July 29.

Circuit Judge Andrew Lavin followed the terms of a plea agreement by sentencing Seraphin to the two years of probation, plus 40 hours of community service. Seraphin also won’t be allowed to possess any weapons.

The women had left a bar and then stopped at about 3 a.m. Shortly after, Seraphin pulled over, told the woman she was breaking the law and got out the replica gun.

