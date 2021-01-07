Pro President Trump Protesters Break Through Gate At Washington State Governor’s Mansion
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Pro-President Trump protesters broke through a gate at the Washington state governor’s mansion Wednesday afternoon and dozens of people gathered on the lawn.
The crowd, some of whom were armed, touted repeated unfounded allegations of election fraud and it came the same day pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Via Twitter, the State Patrol said authorities were responding and that Gov. Jay Inslee “and his family are in a safe location.”