Pro Cop Gathering In St.Helens

Jul 28, 2020 @ 7:27am

St. Helens, Ore.– About 100 people showed up near the St. Helens Auto Body and Painting last night.  That’s where the Back the Blue Billboard has gone up.  The community  made an effort to support police officers in the area.  some signs read “Honk if you support law enforcement.”  Only a couple of troublemakers showed up using bad language.

On Sunday August 2nd there will be a Support Law Enforcement Rally in Beaverton.  1- 2:30 PM outside the Washington County Justice Center  on S.W Murray Blvd.  Attendees are encouraged to bring flags and make cards for Beaverton police and Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies.

 

 

 

