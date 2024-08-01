US And Russia Complete Biggest Prisoner Swap In Post-Soviet History

FILE – Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands listening to the verdict in a glass cage of a courtroom inside the building of “Palace of justice,” in Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia have completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, with Moscow releasing Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Michigan corporate security executive American Paul Whelan in a multinational deal that set some two dozen people free.

That’s according to officials Thursday in Turkey, where the exchange took place.

The trade followed years of secretive back-channel negotiations despite relations between Washington and Moscow being at their lowest point since the Cold War after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden placed securing the release of Americans held wrongfully overseas at the top of his foreign policy agenda for the six months before he leaves office.