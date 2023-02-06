Prisoner Organ Donation: Is it the Solution to the Organ Shortage?

America’s prisoners are in prison for a reason, they are repaying a debt to society, but should that debt include becoming the crops in a giant organ farm? The shortage of organs has led to unethical solutions to increase the supply, such as harvesting organs from unconscious or consenting individuals and inducing prisoners to donate tissue in exchange for a reduced sentence. Bill 3822, co-sponsored by Rep. Carlos González and other Democrats, includes a section establishing a Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program within the Department of Correction. This program would allow eligible incarcerated individuals to receive a reduction in their sentence of up to 365 days if they donate bone marrow or other tissue. For more information, Lars speaks with Wesley J. Smith, an author and a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism.