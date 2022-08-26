Prisoner Exchanges Aren’t What They Use To Be 31 Years Ago…
August 26, 2022 12:25PM PDT
If a country catches a notorious arms dealer, they won’t be willing to easily give them up, but apparently if you’re a pot addicted basketball player in the WNBA, all bets are off. Should America give up a bloodthirsty Russian arms dealer for a pothead WNBA player? For more information, Lars speaks with Bob Barr, a former CIA Analyst and Member of Congress.
