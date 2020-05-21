Prisoner At Oregon State Penitentiary With COVID-19 Dies

      Breaking News
May 21, 2020 @ 3:33pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An inmate in the Oregon State Penitentiary who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, authorities said Thursday, marking the first known death in the state of a prisoner linked to the coronavirus.

The state’s only maximum security prison has become a hot zone for the coronavirus.

A total of 148 prisoners – 115 of them inmates at the state penitentiary in Salem – have tested positive as well as 38 employees, 26 of whom worked in the penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

