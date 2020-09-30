Prison Time For Speeding Driver After Deadly Crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A young man who drove through the streets of Portland at high speeds has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for running a red light and crashing into another car, killing two women.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Antonio Montgomery gathered documents from his BMW SUV before running from the crash on July 8, 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Earlier this month, Montgomery pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, hit-and-run driving and assault for injuring someone in another car that he struck.
Montgomery in court Tuesday apologized to the family of Charlene Hauth and Robin Macready — sisters who died from injuries suffered in the crash.