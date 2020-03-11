Prison Sentence Overturned By Oregon Court Of Appeals
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The 50-year prison sentence of a man who as a teen stabbed a Wilsonville woman to death has been overturned.
The Oregon Court of Appeals said the sentence failed to take into account the “unique qualities of youth” and whether the defendant was capable of change.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports depending on whether the Oregon Department of Justice decides to appeal, the ruling could send the case of Todd Davilla back for a seventh re-sentencing.
Davilla is 44 and serving time at the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem.
The Oregon Department of Justice said it is reviewing the ruling.