Prison Guard Claims He Was Fired Over Black Lives Matter Shirt
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A newly hired-and-fired correctional officer is suing Washington’s Department of Corrections, saying he lost his job because he wore a “Black Lives Matter” shirt to work.
The Seattle Times reports that Enow-Tambong Agbor-Baiyee was hired to work as an on-call guard at Airway Heights Corrections Center.
He said in a federal lawsuit filed last week that during a six-week training program, an instructor and other trainees wore shirts that said “Police Lives Matter.”
In response, Agbor-Baiyee, who is Black, first objected in writing and eventually wore one that said “Black Lives Matter.”
He said he was subsequently fired and told he had been causing problems.
The department declined to comment.