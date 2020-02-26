Prineville Installing Solar Panels At Wastewater Treatment Plant
Portland, OR (KXL) — One small Oregon town hopes to cut down on energy costs by “going solar” at one key public facility.
Leaders in Prineville say they will install solar panels at the town’s wastewater treatment plant. The solar panels will take up roughly seven acres of land.
Town leaders HOPE the change will cut energy costs at the wastewater facility by HALF, saving, perhaps as much as $100,000 dollars annually.
The goal is to keep costs as low as possible as demand for the plant grows.
Westlake Solar Panels has agreed to install them at no cost and the power is being purchased by the city at a discounted rate.