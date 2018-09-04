Prineville Food Pantry to Close
By Grant McHill
Sep 4, 2018 @ 10:29 AM

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A food pantry in central Oregon is ending its operations, citing a lack of money, volunteers and grant funding.

The Bulletin reports the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Prineville, the largest in Crook County, closed its thrift store last fall and plans to vacate its current site by the end of the month.

Linda Holes, a volunteer coordinator for the food pantry, says its last eight grant applications were denied, and it no longer makes a profit from its clothes recycling program, which is set to end this month.

Holes says the organization is planning to fundraise and find a new site in Prineville for a food pantry. The organization has struggled to keep up with mounting costs, such as rent, utilities and various operational expenses.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

