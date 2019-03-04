Princess Sophia Zhang

Sophia Zhang is a Senior at Lincoln High School.

Future education & career plans:

Sophia plans to pursue a pre-law program in philosophy, global economics, or environmental science. She plans to minor in Spanish and study abroad. Her post college plans include working in Environmental Policy, as she believes solving the problem of climate change is a duty that belongs to her generation.

High School Activities & Honors:

2017 & 2019 National Merit Scholar, 2018 Girls PIL City-Wide Champion. Winner of 12 separate OMTA Piano Festivals in Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary divisions, Took home third place in the International Chinese Essay Writing Contest with the Confucius Institute.

Hobbies and special interest: Varsity girls golf team for four years, captain for the past two years, and played in state wide golf tournaments with the Oregon Golf Association. Member of Lincoln’s Mock Trial team that made it to Nationals last year. She serves on the Constitution Team and enjoys playing piano.



What is your favorite place to visit in Portland and why?

“My favorite place is definitely the Portland Nursery during the Apple Festival. Some of my best memories have been there. The house I had grown up in was only three blocks away from the nursery and I remember going every year to the Apple Festival with my best friends. Whenever I attend the festival, I feel as if I’m seven years old again.”

What are you most proud of during your high school career?

“When I was able to write out checks to local charities, after I lead fundraisers as the president of Lincoln’s Communicare Club. We raised over $15,000 and it felt amazing to give back to my community.”

What is your favorite Rose Festival event and why?

The Grand Floral Parade will always have a special place in my heart because it has been a part of my family’s tradition for as long as I can remember. Every year, on the Saturday of the parade, my loved ones and I would attend the parade together; we enjoyed the music and the atmosphere together. I’ve always felt that the parade represents our city in a way no other event can….We are a family and we value our diversity. Nowadays, I feel even more connected to the parade…When I see my best friends marching for our school’s band…I couldn’t be more grateful and proud to say that I am a Portlander through and through.”

Unitus Community Credit Union Mentor: Gayle Evans, Unitus CCU