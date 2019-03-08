Princess Olivia Keepes

Metro East – La Salle Catholic College Preparatory

Future education & career plans:

Olivia plans to attend a 4-year university to study nursing and pursue a post-graduate program to become a Nurse Anesthetist.

High School Activities & Honors:

Senior class President and Student council for 3 years. Part of La Salle’s chapter on the National Honor Society and honored as a chosen attendee to the NHS leadership conference in California in 2018.

Hobbies and special interests:

Varsity volleyball for three years and club volleyball for four years. She taught herself how to play guitar and has played piano since first grade. She loves to sing and share my music with others. Olivia enjoys exploring Portland with her friends and tasting new foods. She also finds joy in serving others, exercising, and spending time outdoors.

What is your favorite place to visit in Portland and why?

“My favorite place to visit is OMSI. As a kid, I begged my parents to go every chance I could and learned so much from the multitude of exhibits that have occurred over time. Now that I am older, I’ve been blessed with the chance to take the children I nanny to OMSI and share the place that has impacted me.”

What are you most proud of during your high school career?

“After the Immersion at L’Arche, I was asked to write a reflection on my experience. My reflection was featured in La Salle’s alumni magazine that is only distributed a few times a year. I feel so lucky to have been able to experience L’Arche and to have the opportunity to share it with others in my community.”

What is your favorite Rose Festival event and why?

“The Milk Carton Races. While it is not as flashy as the Starlight Parade or other events, The Milk Carton Races hold a special place in my heart. I lived three blocks away from Westmoreland Park until I was in 7th grade and every year my dad and I would walk to the races. The moments spent cheering for our favorite boats strengthened the bond with my dad. In fact, the races happened to be going on the weekend I was born and my parents walked around the park, while they anticipated my arrival. My personal connection to the Milk Caron Milk Races is what makes it my favorite event and the one I will always attend.”

Unitus Community Credit Union Mentor: Char Sears, Unitus CCU