Princess Mya Brazile

Future education & career plans:

Mya aims to study Computer Science at a four-year university and become a Computer Scientist with skills in web design and coding.

High School Activities & Honors:

Mya played varsity basketball for four years, was defensive player of the league for two years, and Second Team of League Honors. Mya also participated in Link Mentoring for two years, BSU Officer for one year, as well as ASB Officer for one year, and Mother Marie Rose Award for two years.

Hobbies and special interests:

Her hobbies include dancing, writing poetry, and playing with her cousins.

What is your favorite place to visit in Portland and why?

“My favorite place to visit in Portland is OMSI. I love going to OMSI and we had a field trip every year in elementary school. OMSI provides fun, creative, and challenging ways to engage and enhance my science skills. OMSI has changed my view on science and every time I leave there, I always feel that I have learned something or have been motivated to invent. It inspires me to be more creative.”

What are you most proud of during your high school career?

“I am most proud of the relationships I have built with everyone in my school. My goal once I entered the St. Mary’s doors was to know the entire faculty, staff, and my peers. I believe the only way you can be the best community member is by knowing your community and the people that encompass it. I can confidently say that I know all the staff and faculty who work in my school. It all started with a simple hello in the hallways.”

What is your favorite Rose Festival event and why?

“My favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade. I enjoy being there with my friends and family. It’s such a thrilling night, from the glowing floats to the marching bands, and drill teams. However, that’s not even the best part. The best part is hauling all of my belongings while my family and I scope out the perfect place to settle. It has to have enough room to fit a family of five, a cooler with plenty of snacks, plus enough room to draw with sidewalk chalk to decorate the pavement. This parade brings everyone out and together to celebrate our wonderful community. That is why I love the Starlight Parade.”

Unitus Community Credit Union Mentor: Rose Halford, Unitus CCU

Each selected Princess of the Portland Rose Festival Court is awarded a college scholarship generously provided by The Randall Group. The 2019 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union Saturday, June 8 at 9:15 a.m.