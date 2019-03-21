Princess Melissa Davila

Future education & career plans:

Melissa plans to earn her Associates Degree in Dental Hygiene to become a Dental Hygienist.

High School Activities & Honors:

Melissa is an honor student, majoring in the Benson Dental Program. She is also a player for the Benson Soccer and Track Teams.

Hobbies and special interests:

Melissa enjoys designing her own nail art and spending time with her brothers and sister.

What is your favorite place to visit in Portland and why?

“My favorite place is downtown during the holiday season and visiting any river during the summer. Downtown looks beautiful during the holiday season, especially in the evenings. The river has also been a family thing of ours, where we always try and go as many days as possible during the warm days.”

What are you most proud of during your high school career?

“I am most proud of being able to handle a new environment that neither of my parents had ever been given the chance to reach, and making them proud as I continue in my educational career.”

What is your favorite Rose Festival event and why?

“The Portland CityFair is my favorite event because my siblings and I enjoy all the carnival games and rides. It’s a time that we can all enjoy together.”

Unitus Community Credit Union Mentor: Shannon Knight, Unitus CCU

