Princess Makenzie Espinoza

Roosevelt High School

Future education & career plans:

Makenzie plans to attend Portland Community College and study Kinesiology, then continue her studies at a 4-year university. She plans to use her degree to become an athletic trainer at a high school in the Portland Metro area.

High School Activities & Honors:

Makenzie is a part of the Outdoor Adventure club at her high school. She is also involved with the cheer team and was on honor roll her freshman and sophomore year.

Hobbies and special interests:

In her spare time, Makenzie enjoys attending sports games and spending time with her family and friends.

What is your favorite place to visit in Portland and why?

“My favorite place to visit in Portland is the Pittock Mansion. This is my favorite place because when I am at the mansion, I have the chance to look over and see my beautiful city.”

What are you most proud of during your high school career?

Makenzie is most proud of her academic achievements, including her success with her AP Spanish classes.

What is your favorite Rose Festival event and why?

“My favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade. This is my favorite event because it is a family tradition of mine, which we have not missed in 20 years. “

Unitus Community Credit Union Mentor: Kat Popovich, Unitus CCU