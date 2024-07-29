Princess Leia Bikini Costume From Set Of ‘Star Wars’ Movie Sells At Auction For $175,000

HOUSTON (AP) — An auction house says the gold bikini-style costume that Carrie Fisher wore as Princess Leia while making the “Star Wars” franchise has sold for $175,000.

The costume was made famous when Fisher wore it at the start of 1983’s “Return of the Jedi” when Leia was captured by Jabba the Hutt at his palace on Tatooine and forced to be the space gangster’s slave.

The costume was sold on Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

Heritage’s executive vice president says the costume was worn by Fisher on the movie’s set but did not make it onto the final version of the film.