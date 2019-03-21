Princess Gabrielle “Gabby” Ferroggiaro

Future education & career plans:

Gabrielle plans to attend a four-year university and earn a BFA in Illustration. She would like to become a freelance illustrator, while working towards being a concept artist for movies.

High School Activities & Honors:

Gabby has been a Thespian member for two years and has served as Secretary and Historian. She also plays varsity basketball and has published art featured in The Mosaic Zine and Yearbook.

Hobbies and special interests:

Gabby loves to create art. In her free time she draws, while listening to audio books or music. She participates in the school’s theater program and enjoys going to after-school sporting events with her friends.

What is your favorite place to visit in Portland and why?

“The Hollywood Farmers Market is my favorite place to visit in Portland. My dad and I have gone there almost every Saturday morning since I was ten. All the vendors know each other and recognize us. We meet new people there, eat good food, and listen to a variety of live music.”

What are you most proud of during your high school career?

“I am proud of my involvement in Madison’s art programs. Through the art department, I have explored various mediums, improved my skills, and discovered what I want to do for a living. My involvement in the theater program has involved a lot of hard work, but is very rewarding. Together, my troupe has overcome obstacles to provide entertainment for our audiences.”

What is your favorite Rose Festival event and why?

“My favorite event during the Rose Festival is the Junior Parade. The parade starts in my neighborhood, which we attended almost every year. I especially loved watching the baton twirlers and the gymnasts. Additionally, I participated in the parade during elementary school when I was in Muse Band. I walked the whole parade route, while playing my flute with the other Muse Band students.

Unitus Community Credit Union Mentor: Megan Snyder, Unitus CCU

Each selected Princess of the Portland Rose Festival Court is awarded a college scholarship generously provided by The Randall Group. The 2019 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union Saturday, June 8 at 9:15 a.m. just before the Grand Floral Walk at 9:30 a.m. and the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade at 10 a.m. For tickets to the Queen’s Coronation inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum visit RoseFestival.org or call 800.745.3000