Princess Ellie Hylland

Future education & career plans:

Ellie plans to attend a four-year university and continue onto graduate school. Her first choice is to attend Texas Christian University and her second is University of Oregon. She would like to major in Broadcast and Communications and utilize the degree within politics, teaching, or television.

High School Activities & Honors:

She received a four-year Faherty-Morse scholarship at Central Catholic. She also received the only four-year Varsity Athlete Award for her involvement and leadership on the CC Song Cheer Team.

Hobbies and special interests:

She enjoys being on stage, whether it is playing music, performing cheer, or interacting with the crowd. In addition, she is on the varsity tennis team, ski club, and a mediocre surfer. Ellie is also a part of a Women’s Coalition at Central Catholic and enjoys serving meals at St. Francis Dining Hall.

What is your favorite place to visit in Portland and why?

“My favorite place to be is on a boat floating on the river. It gives me a different perspective of the city. When passing under the St. Johns Bridge, to the Eastside Esplanade, the Rose Garden, and Tom McCall Waterfront Park, the city always appears to move at a slower and quieter pace.”

What are you most proud of during your high school career?

“I am most proud of developing an extremely diverse group of friends. I have worked to connect with other students of all backgrounds and have made a real investment in maintaining those friendships. I believe in the power of a personal network and love the feeling of being connected to so many different people. Another time is when I attended Homecoming with my friend, Colby, who I met at the Buddy Walk.”

What is your favorite Rose Festival event and why?

“My dad is a self-proclaimed ‘parade nerd’ and I have been attending the parades of Rose Festival for years. The Starlight Parade is my favorite event. Not just because of the lights, performers, and parade participants, but also because of the energy and connected spirit of the parade watchers. Everyone gets along that night and there is happiness in the air. I’ve also enjoyed watching my sister-in-law for several years compete in the Dragon Boat races. There’s so much energy, spirit, and team camaraderie!”

Unitus Community Credit Union Mentor: Lori Fink, Unitus CCU

Each selected Princess of the Portland Rose Festival Court is awarded a college scholarship generously provided by The Randall Group. The 2019 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union Saturday, June 8 at 9:15 a.m. just before the Grand Floral Walk at 9:30 a.m. and the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade at 10 a.m. For tickets to the Queen’s Coronation inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum visit RoseFestival.org or call 800.745.3000.