Princess Christina Liu

Future education & career plans:

Christina plans to attend Tufts University and study engineering.

High School Activities & Honors:

Christina is as a member of Key Club and the Asian American Association. She serves as president of the Red Cross Club and is a co-chair of the Multnomah Youth Commission. She is also a Questbridge Scholar and a recipient of the Harvard Book Award.

Hobbies and special interests:

Christina enjoys dancing, singing writing and photography. She also enjoys volunteering and serving her community in her free time.

What is your favorite place to visit in Portland and why?

“My favorite place in Portland is the Holgate Library. I remember spending countless hours there as a child. My family loves learning and I take that from them. Weekends consisted of sitting in the corner of the library, debating which book I should check out for the next two weeks. My mom would also encourage us to be creative, and books have allowed me to live in my own imagination.”

What are you most proud of during your high school career?

“When I entered high school, I was shy and quiet, unable to express myself, and thought my voice did not matter. With the help of my mentors and teachers around me, I was able to challenge myself to step out of my comfort zone and become more expressive. I started taking on more leadership roles and I grew into a completely new person. I am more able to express myself openly and know that my opinions matter.”

What is your favorite Rose Festival event and why?

“My favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade. During my freshman year, I volunteered there with my Red Cross Club, marching in the parade. Communities of people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives coming together to celebrate and enjoy each other’s company. This is why I love Portland so much. I love being open-minded to different cultures and view points, knowing that everyone has unique experiences.”

Unitus Community Credit Union Mentor: Rashinda Hearlson, Unitus CCU

Each selected Princess of the Portland Rose Festival Court is awarded a college scholarship generously provided by The Randall Group. The 2019 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union Saturday, June 8 at 9:15 a.m. just before the Grand Floral Walk at 9:30 a.m. and the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade at 10 a.m. For tickets to the Queen’s Coronation inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum visit RoseFestival.org or call 800.745.3000.