Princess Chloe Unflat

Future education & career plans:

Chloe plans to attend a four-year university in the Pacific Northwest, while playing collegiate soccer. She plans to pursue art, technology, or mathematics.

High School Activities & Honors:

Chloe is a member of National Honor Society. She is a three-year academic letter varsity athlete and was a recipient of Varsity Soccer Most Valuable Teammate in 2017. She also received the 2018 Scholastic Art Awards in Gold, Silver, and Honorable Mention Award.

Hobbies and special interests:

Chloe enjoys club soccer, art, crafting, cooking, hanging out with family and friends, as well as being outdoors.

What is your favorite place to visit in Portland and why?

“Portland is such an amazing city, so I really love going anywhere. It’s especially fun to go downtown and explore all of the unique shops and go thrift shopping with my friends. I also enjoy watching the sunset at Gabriel Park and the swifts at Chapman Elementary. “

What are you most proud of during your high school career?

“I am very proud of balancing my life as a high school student, athlete, and teenager. School and family always come first, but soccer is something that has been a huge part of my life since I was younger. I also play for a competitive team in Vancouver, Washington. So, I have to make scarifies of my time with friends.”

What is your favorite Rose Festival event and why?

“I remember being a part of the Starlight Parade when I was in middle school as one of the only non-high school groups. I had the opportunity to hold and wave the flag around, because I couldn’t play any instrument in the band, but I had a great time anyway. “

Unitus Community Credit Union Mentor: Michelle Lachenmeier, Unitus CCU

Each selected Princess of the Portland Rose Festival Court is awarded a college scholarship generously provided by The Randall Group. The 2019 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union Saturday, June 8 at 9:15 a.m. just before the Grand Floral Walk at 9:30 a.m. and the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade at 10 a.m. For tickets to the Queen’s Coronation inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum visit RoseFestival.org or call 800.745.3000.