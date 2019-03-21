Princess Amy Bonilla

Future education & career plans:

Amy plans to attend college to receive a Master’s in Psychology and then continue into a Doctorate program. With a Doctorate in Psychology, she hopes to become a clinical psychologist specialized in disordered eating.

High School Activities & Honors:

Amy is a member of the Parkrose Elite Dance Team, the Parkrose Debonairs Choir, and AVID. She was recognized as an All-League NWOC member in Dance, has multi-sport athlete awards, as well as an Academic Athlete award from each high school year.

Hobbies and special interests:

In Amy’s free time, when she’s not studying for her AP courses, she loves to write poetry.

What is your favorite place to visit in Portland and why?

“My favorite place to visit in Portland is NW 23rd. This area is very diverse and has many different and unique stores to explore. I have gone to this place since I was young and I have loved how singular each store is, as well as how generous the shop owners are. This spot in Portland has shown me how diversity and strangeness is a beautiful thing, one that makes me fall more in love with Portland.”

What are you most proud of during your high school career?

“I am most proud of becoming a Dance Team Captain this year. I have been a member of the team for four years. Becoming a leader to the community I have called home for so long has been an extremely rewarding experience, especially now that I get to lead my family to victories.”

What is your favorite Rose Festival event and why?

“My favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade because there are so many different qualities and ideas that exist within our city, that we are all able to come to one place and have fun. We can also see the children smiling and beautiful floats that represent beauty and diversity of the city. I leave the parade confident that this city is able to come together as one to create a fun experience for all citizens.”

Unitus Community Credit Union Mentor: Karen Salman, Unitus CCU

Each selected Princess of the Portland Rose Festival Court is awarded a college scholarship generously provided by The Randall Group. The 2019 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union Saturday, June 8 at 9:15 a.m. just before the Grand Floral Walk at 9:30 a.m. and the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade at 10 a.m. For tickets to the Queen’s Coronation inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum visit RoseFestival.org or call 800.745.3000.