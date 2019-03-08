Princess Aleena Thammavong

David Douglas High School

Future education & career plans:

Aleena plans to study business at Portland State University and major in Business Management. After receiving her degree, she hopes to one day run her own business.

High School Activities & Honors:

Aleena is involved in student government as the student body president and is general manager of the entrepreneurial program called “Dee’s Corner Cafe”. She has been a part of the soccer team for all four years, two years on varsity, and serves as a peer mentor for the special needs students.

Hobbies and special interests:

Aleena enjoys spending time with her 3-year-old sister. During the summer, she loves to camp, fish, and stay in touch with the outdoors.



What is your favorite place to visit in Portland and why?

“My favorite place to visit in Portland is Last Thursday on Alberta. The small street market has not only hand-made items, but you can also eat home-made food, but it’s a place where you can learn about Portlanders. It’s amazing to be able to completely immerse myself in the culture of the Beaver state.”

What are you most proud of during your high school career?

“I have many things to be proud of, but the two that stand out the most are winning the student body presidential elections and playing back on varsity soccer after 10 months of recovery from a torn ACL. Both of those achievements took the most hard work and dedication I’ve ever given, which is why they are the most memorable events of my entire high school career.”

What is your favorite Rose Festival event and why?

“My favorite Rose Festival event is the CityFair because it is my family tradition to kick off summer by spending an entire day downtown, eating carnival food, and playing our favorite games. Since I could remember, my parents have taken my little sister and I to the fair. It is like nothing I’ve been to before. I feel nostalgic every single year when I think of all the time spent there making memories with my family. “

Unitus Community Credit Union Mentor: Lori Williams, Unitus CCU