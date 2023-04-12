Prince Harry Will Attend Father’s Coronation, Meghan Won’t

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

This ends months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family.

But Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The coronation date coincides with their son’s birthday.

Harry’s attendance comes despite the rift within the House of Windsor prompted by Harry’s decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.”