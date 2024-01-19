KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Prince Harry Drops Libel Case Against Daily Mail After Damaging Pretrial Ruling

January 19, 2024 2:21PM PST
Share
Prince Harry Drops Libel Case Against Daily Mail After Damaging Pretrial Ruling
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has dropped his libel lawsuit against the publisher of a British tabloid following a ruling that had damaged his case and in which the judge suggested he might lose at trial.

Lawyers for the Duke of Sussex told the High Court in London on Friday that he was withdrawing the suit against Associated Newspapers Ltd.

There was no reason given but it came the day Harry was due to hand over documents in the case.

Last month, a judge ordered Harry to pay the publisher more than $60,000 in legal fees after he failed to achieve victory without going to trial.

More about:
Daily Mail
Prince Harry

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Newport
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.6%, Lowest Level Since May
3

How Much Snow And Ice Is Expected Friday And Saturday?
4

Grant Jury Indicts Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer On Movie Set In New Mexico
5

A Seattle Teacher Tells His Students Being “Straight” Is Offensive