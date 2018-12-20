Prime Ribbin’ Like A Pro–Cowboy Cook

Traditional Prime Rib



10 lbs. Prime Rib

½ cup. chopped Garlic

2 tbsp. Chopped Basil

2 tbsp. chopped Marjoram

2 tbsp. fresh Oregano

2 tbsp. Thyme

½ cup Olive oil

2 tbsp. salt

2 tbsp. black pepper

Combine garlic, basil, oregano, marjoram and thyme into a small bowl and add olive oil, salt and black pepper whisk until blended.

Place prime rib in a plastic bag and add seasoning mixture, seal bag and refrigerate over night.

Preheat oven to 425*

Remove roast from bag and place in roasting pan. The seasoning mixture will look a bit like butter that has been melted. Scrap excess seasoning mixture from bag rub it on the roast making sure it’s evenly applied.

Roast should cook for 2 ½ – 3 hours. Let stand for 5-10 minutes before carving. Cook until internal temperature in the middle of the roast is 125-130*. Ends will be at 140-145*.

Use the measurements of the seasonings as a guide, you may wish to add or subtract a specific spice.