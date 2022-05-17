Primary Election Day In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters will decide races at the state, county and city level in Tuesday’s primary election, the first major election since a state law passed in 2021 that allows ballots to be counted up to seven days after election day.
The statewide races include governor, more than a dozen state senate seats and 60 state representatives. Incumbent U.S. Senator Ron Wyden’s seat and six spots on the U.S. House of Representatives including Oregon’s new sixth congressional district are also up to voters to decide.
Two seats on the Portland City Council are on the line as Commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty and Dan Ryan are up for reelection.
In Multnomah County, voters will elect a new chair and commissioner to the Board of Commissioner along with a new sheriff.
Voters in Washington County will decide on an ordinance to repeal a ban on flavored tobacco products. Several seats on the Board of County Commissioners are up for grabs. The city of Beaverton has four open council positions.
Several council positions in Clackamas and Yamhill counties and on the regional government Metro Council are up for consideration.
There are several ballot measures including a bond in the Beaverton School District.
Ballots must be post-marked by Tuesday, May 17th to be counted or you can drop it off at one of the dozens of official ballot drop box locations statewide by 8:00pm.
Preliminary results from the Secretary of State are expected after 8:00pm.
Tune in to FM News 101 KXL for election coverage including results and analysis from 8-10pm.