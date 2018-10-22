Pretrial Hearings Begin In MAX Stabbing Case

PORTLAND, Ore– The man accused of stabbing two people to death and injuring a third on a MAX train in May of 2017 will appear in court for pretrial hearings. Jeremy Christian will spend the next two to three day in Judge Cheryl Albrecht’s court. the judge will outline how jurors will be selected and evidence submitted. Christian has pleaded not guilty to a 15 count indictment including two counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder. Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and Ricky best were murdered trying to protect two African American teenagers. Micah Fletcher was severely wounded. June 2019 is when Jeremy Christian’s trail should start.