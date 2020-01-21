President Trump’s Impeachment Trial Starts Today

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded to the proposed rules for Mr. Trump’s Senate impeachment trial Monday night, calling the resolution “a national disgrace.”
Schumer criticized Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for releasing the proposal at the last minute, claiming the Kentucky Senator, “didn’t want people to study it or know about it.” Schumer also complained that McConnell’s proposal does not follow precedent set in the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, even though McConnell promised they would.
“Senator McConnell’s rules dramatically depart from the Clinton precedent in ways that are designed to prevent the Senate and the American people from learning the truth about President Trump’s actions that warranted his impeachment,” Schumer said.
Schumer then gave examples of the differences, noting McConnell’s proposal doesn’t “even allow for the simple basic step of admitting the House record into evidence at the trial.”
“He’s saying he doesn’t want to hear any of the existing evidence and he doesn’t want any new evidence,” Schumer stated, adding that a trial with no witnesses, documents or evidence isn’t a trial but “a cover up.”
Schumer then accused McConnell of trying to bury evidence, saying the GOP leader wants “key facts to be delivered in the wee hours of the night, simply because he doesn’t want the American people to hear them. Plain and simple.”
The New York senator also noted the rules make it much harder to add witnesses and evidence once arguments are heard.
“We will be able to force votes on witnesses and documents before his resolution is adopted tomorrow, and we will,” Schumer said. “But, they’ve all said, so many senators, ‘Let’s hear the arguments and then we’ll decide on witnesses and documents.’ McConnell throws language in that makes that much harder to happen.”
“Finally, Clinton resolution allowed for dismissal only after arguments were heard. This resolution allows for dismissal at any time,” Schumer pointed out.
“It is a national disgrace” he said. “Impeachment is one of the few powers that Congress has when a president overreaches. To so limit impeachment, and make it so much less serious, is so, so wrong, and we will fight that tooth and nail.”